My Classic Car: Gary Feimster's 1977 Chevrolet Bonanza 10

When and how did you acquire the vehicle?

My Dad bought that truck new.

Tell us about your vehicle (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has a 357 Chevy engine, automatic transmission, factory air and carpet. I rebuilt the whole thing. I stripped it down and painted it the original color. Everything on it is original except the air conditioner pump. It has four-wheel drive.

Do you have a fun/interesting story about the vehicle?

No, not really. I’d say the farthest the truck has ever been away from home is Mt. Airy. When Dad owned it, it was a farm truck.

What excites you most about owning this vehicle?

I could have sold it a half-dozen times but didn’t because of the sentimental value. It’ll stay here.