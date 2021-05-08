 Skip to main content
MY CLASSIC CAR: Fred Ballard's 1955 Chevy Bel Air, 4 door
MY CLASSIC CAR: Fred Ballard's 1955 Chevy Bel Air, 4 door

When and how did you acquire the car?

I have had the car since 1974. It belonged to a friend’s wife.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

My brother-in-law Errol Rufty installed a 350 engine out of a Camaro, and he did a complete body restoration also. The car has 4-speed automatic transmission and new installed carpet.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

A movie called “The Feud” was filmed in Statesville back in the 1980s. I was paid $25 a day for them to use my car in different scenes.

What excites you most about owning this car?

The nice comments I get about the car whenever I take it to the cruise-ins at Scotty’s Hometown Grill in Taylorsville.

Name: Fred Ballard

Location: Hiddenite

Car year/make/model: 1955 Chevy Bel Air, 4 door

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

