alert top story My Classic Car Revisited My Classic Car: Ford trucks featured in the past take the spotlight Nov 26, 2022 29 min ago 0 1 of 7 Sylvia Troutman stands beside her 1955 Ford F100. Record & Landmark file photos Ronnie Massey stands beside his 1966 Ford F100 at his home in Harmony. Record & Landmark file photo Roger Bowman poses with his 1949 Ford F1. Record & Landmark file photo Mike Neader, right, and his son, Nick, pose for a photo with a 1968 Ford F-100. Record & Landmark file photo May Walker with her 1966 Ford F-100. Record & Landmark file photo Jane Deal poses for a photograph with her 1935 Ford pick-up. Record & Landmark file photo Elaine Hocking poses for a photograph with her 1949 Ford F1. Record & Landmark file photo Related to this story Most Popular Four to face charges in theft of vehicles from Statesville dealership A wrecked Ford Mustang led authorities to a break-in at a local dealership and the discovery that four vehicles had been stolen. Three juvenil… Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 6-12 The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots of… ‘Tis The Season: Downtown Statesville to host holiday events Make plans to visit downtown Statesville as merchants kick off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 13-19 North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 13-19. WATCH NOW: Iredell County Farmer of the Year: Shelton, Rocky Creek Dairy receive recognition Dr. Ben Shelton said he felt blessed to be in Iredell County and those in the agriculture community showed they feel the same way about Shelto… Team from Beulah Baptist Church wins championship at annual retreat Georgia man arrested in Iredell on felony weapons charges after traffic stop A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Georgia man on felony weapon and misdemeanor marijuana charges. Second annual Thanksgiving Giveaway set for Wednesday The second annual Thanksgiving Giveback is set for noon Wednesday, and the goal of the event is all in the name, according to organizer Travis… Statesville Police Department's 2022 Fill the Trailer Toy Drive underway Plenty of planning and execution goes into Statesville Police Department’s 2022 Fill the Trailer Toy Drive, but Capt. John Galliher said the k… Raleigh man charged with felony statutory sex offense, disseminating obscenities in Iredell case A search of social media accounts led to the arrest of a Raleigh man after a report of inappropriate conduct with an underage girl, Iredell Co… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Trump defends meeting Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago Polish pride after Lewandowski breaks World Cup 'curse' Polish pride after Lewandowski breaks World Cup 'curse' Looking at the tentacles of cells may help us understand cancer more clearly Looking at the tentacles of cells may help us understand cancer more clearly Flooding flips over cars in Saudi Arabia Flooding flips over cars in Saudi Arabia