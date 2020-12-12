MY CLASSIC CAR::Eric and Sandy Hausfeld's 1967 Ford Mustang Sports Sprint

When and how did you acquire the car?
I sold a previous car that we acquired five years prior. A one owner '65 Volkswagen from a couple in Davidson. My son and I worked on it over that time and as time went on he got too big to even try to drive it when he turned 16, let alone learn to drive a stick. My wife didn't get comfortable in it as well, as far as safety, and could never get the manual feel of it as well as it had a long throw on the clutch. In September of '19 I was attending a car show in Gastonia and someone asked if it was for sale, and I spontaneously said sure. Time went on during the show and I made a little sign and laid it in the driver’s seat. Another gentleman gave me an offer and there it went.
Knowing over the years we spent on the VW my wife and I always joked it was her Mustang in disguise as she loved one she had back in the day as we all say. I went on a search for a '67 Mustang like she had. I could not find a red one that seemed worth a darn due to modifications or reliability. I kept scanning past the 'pink' '67 one in the search engine. One day I clicked on it and the back story got me as did the VW back story in the past. So I reached out to the owner that was in Florida where it had been sitting in storage for four years and got more information. I had also been talking to another gentleman on a blue '67 on the other side of Florida as well. So I decided to hit the road.
I told my wife that I was going to go look at a VW Double Cab as she knew it was always on my want list for the VW genre. What she didn't know is I was also getting advice from a good friend of ours, Mike Rinehart, who owns two beautiful Mustangs ('67 convertible, '70 Mach1). He decided to go on the trip down to Florida with me. We went down and we both agreed that this dusk rose/pink Mustang was a great find and one that I knew my wife would love. So we rented a U-Haul trailer and hauled it home.
On the way home my wife would call every once in a while and Mike almost responded in conversation a couple times as we laughed after hanging up. We had to conspire how to surprise her. Our 20th anniversary was coming up Oct. 16. Another good friend of ours allowed me to keep it in his garage to clean it up. Mike mentioned a car show at the bowling alley here in Mooresville the coming weekend. Plans came to life. My son, who has a 2012 Mustang, decided to join in on the fun. I told my wife I was going to the car show with our son and meet Mike for the day. We went to pick up the Mustang at my friend’s house. We parked 123 at the show. As the morning went on I called my wife and mentioned there was a cool '67 parked next to Mike and the gentleman was thinking of selling. So she stopped through after she got done with her job. She runs a paint company. Stage set. I put the copy of the bill of sale on the glove box door and her name was on it.
She arrived and I could see her eyes light up as she got closer. She said, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s beautiful!’” We walked around the driver’s side talking about it and leading her to the passenger side. Bam! She was in shock.
Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).
Sports Sprint promo edition. Paint Code S, which is a one-year offering from the '57 T-Bird. It was restored in '06.
Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?
To add to the backstory above of the car itself, the lady I bought it from, her mom bought it originally in Oklahoma. As most families grew, the story goes, they sold it in the '70s. Her father always held on to paperwork and had kept not only the original window sticker but also the temporary tag, oil change coupon, key tag, and literature from the dealer. As time went on her now ex-husband had searched for the car as he was a car enthusiast and found it and reached out to the owner and was able to purchase it. They took it to shows and such. Time passed and the owner’s mother got ill and she had to move close to her to take care of her and left the car in storage not being able to care for or time to drive it. So she decided to sell, and that's where we come in.
What excites you most about owning this car?
The nostalgia of the Mustang and really anything from that time. The back story as well has been nice to share as we hit the car shows locally. My son and I work on it. As anyone knows there is always something. It's fun to work on as well. I even got the dash clock to work again, which was a really cool achievement.
