MY CLASSIC CAR::Eric and Sandy Hausfeld's 1967 Ford Mustang Sports Sprint

I told my wife that I was going to go look at a VW Double Cab as she knew it was always on my want list for the VW genre. What she didn't know is I was also getting advice from a good friend of ours, Mike Rinehart, who owns two beautiful Mustangs ('67 convertible, '70 Mach1). He decided to go on the trip down to Florida with me. We went down and we both agreed that this dusk rose/pink Mustang was a great find and one that I knew my wife would love. So we rented a U-Haul trailer and hauled it home.

On the way home my wife would call every once in a while and Mike almost responded in conversation a couple times as we laughed after hanging up. We had to conspire how to surprise her. Our 20th anniversary was coming up Oct. 16. Another good friend of ours allowed me to keep it in his garage to clean it up. Mike mentioned a car show at the bowling alley here in Mooresville the coming weekend. Plans came to life. My son, who has a 2012 Mustang, decided to join in on the fun. I told my wife I was going to the car show with our son and meet Mike for the day. We went to pick up the Mustang at my friend’s house. We parked 123 at the show. As the morning went on I called my wife and mentioned there was a cool '67 parked next to Mike and the gentleman was thinking of selling. So she stopped through after she got done with her job. She runs a paint company. Stage set. I put the copy of the bill of sale on the glove box door and her name was on it.