How did you acquire the car?

I purchased it from a high school friend.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has a 350 engine and is a 4 speed.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

I can’t behave myself driving it. I’ve owned the car for 35 years.

What excites you most about owning this car?

The thrill of going through the gears.