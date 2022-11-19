My Classic Car: Eddie Jones' 1962 Ford Futura

When and how did you acquire the car?

I’ve had it for four years. The guy I bought it from at a car show in Newton, he and his wife had it for 35 years. She passed away, and he didn’t feel like taking it to the car shows without her.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has a 170 engine. It’s a 6-cylinder. It has manual 3-speed transmission, shifter on the column. I just put a header on it. No power steering, no power brakes. It’s a console instead of bucket seats. The interior has been redone, but it’s the original color. I had it painted. It’s the original color. I put new chrome on it. It has 77,000 original miles on it.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

We do car shows. It’s been to Hickory, Newton, Boone, Pigeon Forge. My wife and I go out in it, whether it’s to the grocery store or wherever. I bought it to be a driver. It ain’t gonna set.

What excites you most about owning this car?

The looks of it. We’ve been out in it and my wife has said, ‘Why are people waving? Do they know us?’ It’s an eye-catcher, that bright red.