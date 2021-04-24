MY CLASSIC CAR: Ed Troutman's 1953 Ford F-100

When and how did you acquire the vehicle?

I bought it from my wife’s sister in 1997 after her husband, Bob Mills, passed away.

Tell us about your vehicle (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bob Mills helped me restore it. It has a 350 Chevy engine. My daughter built the automatic transmission. It has power steering, power brakes and air conditioning. Bobby Wooten and I did the upholstery. Bobby painted the fenders and bed. My youngest brother painted the cab for me.

Do you have a fun/interesting story about the vehicle?

I enjoyed helping Bob build it to begin with. It sat over the years and deteriorated. It’s been worked on twice.

What excites you most about owning this vehicle?

They’re hard to get a hold of. They’re rare.