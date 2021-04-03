MY CLASSIC CAR: Ed and Sheron Troutman's 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe

When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought it in 1961. I always wanted one. All the bootleggers had one. I sold my 1954 Ford to get enough money to pay for it.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has a 350 Chevy engine, automatic transmission, power brakes.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

When I was in the Army at Fort Bragg I left it parked off base at a friend’s house. One time when I picked it up and stopped to put gas in it I opened the cap and some kids had put sand in the spout. I tried to brush it out. I put some gas in it, but the fuel pump quit working on my way up the road. I think I stopped and cleaned the fuel pump out three times before I got home.

What excites you most about

owning this car?

I just always wanted one. I just never did see a car I liked any better.