 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MY CLASSIC CAR: Ed and Sheron Troutman's 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe
0 comments
top story
MY CLASSIC CAR

MY CLASSIC CAR: Ed and Sheron Troutman's 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought it in 1961. I always wanted one. All the bootleggers had one. I sold my 1954 Ford to get enough money to pay for it.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has a 350 Chevy engine, automatic transmission, power brakes.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

When I was in the Army at Fort Bragg I left it parked off base at a friend’s house. One time when I picked it up and stopped to put gas in it I opened the cap and some kids had put sand in the spout. I tried to brush it out. I put some gas in it, but the fuel pump quit working on my way up the road. I think I stopped and cleaned the fuel pump out three times before I got home.

What excites you most about

owning this car?

I just always wanted one. I just never did see a car I liked any better.

Bio Box

Name: Ed and Sheron Troutman

Location: Turkeyfoot

Car year/make/model: 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe

More Information

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please contact Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert