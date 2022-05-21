My Classic Car: Dwight Windsor's 1968 Chevy Chevelle

When and how did you acquire the car?

About 25 years ago, or more. I used to work at the Cadillac dealership. Someone brought it in. I don’t think it ever got to the dealer’s hands.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has a 327 stock engine, which is rebuilt. It has 5-speed manual transmission. It has power steering, power brakes. Painted it silver but it was originally green.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

I took it to Charlotte with my son and grandson and got to ride it around the speedway.

What excites you most about owning this car?

Getting it out and driving it on weekends.