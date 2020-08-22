 Skip to main content
MY CLASSIC CAR: Doug and Cindy Dellinger's 1965 Ford Fairlane 500 Sports Coupe
When and how did you acquire the car?

July 2009 through eBay

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

289 CI, 220 horsepower, C4 automatic transmission, front disc brakes, vintage air, power rack and pinion steering

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

Our niece had never been in an old car and didn’t know how to open the door to the car

What excites you most about owning this car?

You don’t see may ’65 Fairlanes at Cruise ins

Bio Box

Name: Douglas and Cindy Dellinger

Location: Statesville

Car year/make/model: 1965 Ford Fairlane 500 Sports Coupe

