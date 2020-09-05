MY CLASSIC CAR: Donald Woodfin's 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS

When and how did you acquire the car?
I purchased it in August 1993 in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).
It has a 396 cubic inch big block engine. I started working on it in 1993 in evenings and on Saturdays—I was working full time. It was actually tagged to put on the road in April 2013. I did all the body work, and I had help from Casey Smith, who painted the car.
Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?
I have enjoyed going cruising locally.
What excites you most about owning this car?
I like the way the 396 sounds and driving it.
