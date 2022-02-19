 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
My Classic Car: Don Fultz's 1964 Pontiac GTO convertible
My Classic Car: Don Fultz's 1964 Pontiac GTO convertible

When and how did you

acquire the car?I bought the car in April of 1990 at a Charlotte auto auction.

Tell us about your car

(specs, restoration work, unique items).My son, Randy, helped me pull the engine out. It has a new engine, a 389 four-barrel. It’s automatic, 2-speed. It has power steering, power brakes. It’s been reupholstered. It was repainted the original color at Dan White Auto Body in Statesville. It has a roller cam instead of a flat cam. Upgraded the radiator — it has a clutch disc with a flex fan. It now has a high-torque starter. Something I find unique about it is that it was built in Baltimore instead of a Pontiac, Michigan.

Do you have a fun/interesting story about the car?I was married in 1964 and I had a brand new ’64 Pontiac LeMans. It has the same body style, but it was a 2-door hardtop. I couldn’t really afford the payments so I had to sell it. So when I saw this one come up for auction I wanted it. And I got it.

What excites you most

about owning this car?It’s been a labor of love for me. It’s a great car. It’s a cruiser. It’s a nice conversation piece. I always have people coming up to me and asking me about it.

Bio Box

Name: Don Fultz

Location: Statesville

Car year/make/model: 1964 Pontiac GTO convertible

More Information

If you have a classic car or know of one that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com or call 704-761-2945.

