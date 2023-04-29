Editor's Note If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

When and how did you acquire the car?We bought it in Catawba County in 1973. It was just the body then.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).It has a ZZ4 350 engine and turbo 400 transmission. It has a ’66 Chevy Chevelle rear end and four wheel disc brakes. Power windows, power steering, tilt wheel, air conditioning. It was a full restoration. The color is 1995 Impala Super Sport dark green gray poly.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?We’ve taken it to a lot of shows, and it’s won trophies.

What excites you most about owning this car?I like to drive it. I like the sound of it now — we changed the exhaust.