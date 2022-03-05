My Classic Car: David Roten's 1974 Buick Century

When and how did you acquire the car?

I found it on Craigslist about four years ago and went to Knoxville to get it. It was my wife’s car before she passed away May 11 of last year from cancer. She had wanted one. She had a ’73 in ’83.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

My wife and I worked on the car together. She built the motor. It’s a 350 Buick motor with high performance parts. It has automatic transmission, power steering, power brakes.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

I told my wife we were going to go look at a car for Scott, a friend of mine. I said it was a Chevelle. When we got up there my wife said, “That ain’t no Chevelle.” I got the car. We loaded it on the trailer and as we were coming home we stopped at a restaurant. I told her I fibbed to her, that the car was for her, not Scott.

What excites you most about owning this car?

The memory of my wife. We were married 37 and a half years.