MY CLASSIC CAR: Daryl Nichols' 1942 Ford Super Deluxe

When and how did you acquire the car?

It was originally my father-in-law’s. I rescued it from a garage in Pennsylvania about 15 to 20 years ago.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).It’s pretty unique. It was a pre-war build. They stopped production on these in 1942. I think there were only 1,600 made of this particular model. I restored the whole thing, frame off. It has a Ford flathead engine and a 3-speed on the column transmission.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?When COVID hit, our church started doing drive-in services. Me, my wife and some friends would pile in and go to Christ Church. It’s roomy and big enough to social distance. The car was a big hit there.

What excites you most about owning this car?It’s like a family heirloom. It spawns memories of my wife’s dad. The car was pretty special to him… He got real emotional when I was done restoring it. That was his baby.