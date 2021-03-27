MY CLASSIC CAR: Daryl Nichols' 1930 Model A Hot Road

When and how did you acquire the car?

I acquired the body, built the chassis, did the modifications myself, a year and a half ago.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items). It has a ’64, 327 Chevy engine, 4-speed manual transmission, with a custom-built chassis.

Do you have a fun/interesting story about the car?Last year I went to Mooresville for a cruise-in. I went across some railroad tracks. My oil pan clearance wasn’t too good. It caught the plug. I leaked oil down the whole main street. I picked the wrong set of railroad tracks to cross.

What excites you most about owning this car?It’s just fun to drive. It’s lightweight, has a lot of horsepower, and handles well.