 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MY CLASSIC CAR: Daryl Nichols' 1930 Model A Hot Road
0 comments
MY CLASSIC CAR

MY CLASSIC CAR: Daryl Nichols' 1930 Model A Hot Road

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When and how did you acquire the car?

I acquired the body, built the chassis, did the modifications myself, a year and a half ago.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items). It has a ’64, 327 Chevy engine, 4-speed manual transmission, with a custom-built chassis.

Do you have a fun/interesting story about the car?Last year I went to Mooresville for a cruise-in. I went across some railroad tracks. My oil pan clearance wasn’t too good. It caught the plug. I leaked oil down the whole main street. I picked the wrong set of railroad tracks to cross.

What excites you most about owning this car?It’s just fun to drive. It’s lightweight, has a lot of horsepower, and handles well.

Bio Box

Name: Daryl Nichols

Location: Statesville

Car year/make/model: 1930 Model A Hot Rod

More Information

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please contact Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert