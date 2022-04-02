My Classic Car: Darrell Lee's 1954 Chevy half-ton truck

When and how did you

acquire the vehicle?

I bought it in 2010 from a friend of mine, Keith Howard. It was pretty much just the cab and frame. I scrounged around the country for parts.

Tell us about your vehicle (specs, restoration work, unique items).

I did every drop of the work on it myself. I retired from Richard Childress Racing in 2011. I started on it at that point and drove it out of the garage in 9 1/2 months. It has a 1968 327 engine with 275 horsepower, turbo 400 automatic transmission, air conditioning, tilt wheel, power steering, power brakes. It has a 1970 Chevy Nova suspension. I shortened the wheel base.

Do you have a fun/interesting story about the vehicle?

I told my wife if it drives and rides like I want it to that I wanted to keep it. I’ve driven it to Michigan to my son’s house. It’s been to Florida. We go to cruise-ins and car shows, but I don’t register it. I’ve put almost 25,000 miles on it.

What excites you most

about owning this vehicle?

It’s a real eye-catcher. Every time I drive it somewhere people want to take pictures of it. I like the color. It’s a soft yellow, Inspiration yellow.