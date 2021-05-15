MY CLASSIC CAR: Conrad Gwaltney's 1954 Buick Roadmaster

When and how did you acquire the car?

I got it about 12 years ago. I saw it at a used car lot in Statesville.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The engine is the original 322 cubic inch. It has a Dynaflow transmission. It has an original working air conditioner. A gentleman from Taylorsville installed the new upholstery. I did the body work, which was just filling in some dents, and I primed it. Tim Jolly painted it. Everything is as close to factory as possible.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

It took best Buick at a car show in Lenoir.

What excites you most about owning this car?

It rides and drives beautifully. It is for sale, though. I’ve got some other stuff to work on.