MY CLASSIC CAR: Conrad Gwaltney's 1954 Buick Roadmaster
MY CLASSIC CAR: Conrad Gwaltney's 1954 Buick Roadmaster

When and how did you acquire the car?

I got it about 12 years ago. I saw it at a used car lot in Statesville.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

The engine is the original 322 cubic inch. It has a Dynaflow transmission. It has an original working air conditioner. A gentleman from Taylorsville installed the new upholstery. I did the body work, which was just filling in some dents, and I primed it. Tim Jolly painted it. Everything is as close to factory as possible.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

It took best Buick at a car show in Lenoir.

What excites you most about owning this car?

It rides and drives beautifully. It is for sale, though. I’ve got some other stuff to work on.

Name: Conrad Gwaltney

Location: Hiddenite

Car year/make/model: 1954 Buick Roadmaster

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

