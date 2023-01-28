My Classic Car: Clyde Marlow's 1959 Chevy Impala convertible

Editor's Note If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought it in 1985. I saw it sitting at a guy’s farm. He was a used car dealer who bought it from the original owner.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

I started the restoration in 2012. It has a 348 engine, three 2-barrels, four-speed transmission and positive traction rear end. Tony Price did the paint. Patterson’s did the interior. Dennis Hill out of Lexington did the metal work. The engine was rebuilt in Atlanta, LWA Automotive.

Do you have a fun/interesting story about the car?

I went to visit the original owner to ask him a few things about it. Before I got to speak to him I was talking to his wife. She said, “Yes, I’m still mad because he sold it.”

What excites you most about owning this car?

I enjoy driving it quite a bit, and the looks I get, especially from the younger people. It’s just a fun car to drive.