MY CLASSIC CAR: Cliff Weese's 1962 Ford Falcon Ranchero

When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought the car in 2015 on eBay. I looked for one for about two years before I found this one. I had my brother and a friend looking out in California for one.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

The car was in OK condition but needed paint and other small modifications, which I did.

What excites you most about owning this car?

Just the looks I receive when driving it.