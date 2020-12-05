 Skip to main content
MY CLASSIC CAR: Cliff Weese's 1962 Ford Falcon Ranchero
MY CLASSIC CAR: Cliff Weese's 1962 Ford Falcon Ranchero

When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought the car in 2015 on eBay. I looked for one for about two years before I found this one. I had my brother and a friend looking out in California for one. 

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

The car was in OK condition but needed paint and other small modifications, which I did.

What excites you most about owning this car?

Just the looks I receive when driving it.

Name: Cliff Weese

Location: Troutman

Car year/make/model: 1962 Ford Falcon Ranchero

If you would like to see your classic car or know of a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

