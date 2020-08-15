You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MY CLASSIC CAR: Chris Price's 1969 Pontiac Firebird
0 comments
top story

MY CLASSIC CAR: Chris Price's 1969 Pontiac Firebird

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

When and how did you acquire the car?

June 8, 1984, on my 16th birthday. I got it from my father, Aubrey, who shares the same birthday as me.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Yellow, two-door convertible. 350, two barrel carburetor, 147 max, disc brakes.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

I graduated from Mooresville High School and went to Myrtle Beach. We managed to get 15 people in the car one time while we were there. The next night there were a few less guys and some were sitting on the car. We weren’t even moving, but they were arrested.

What excites you most about owning this car?

Just being able to keep a car so long.

Bio Box

Name:  Chris Price

Location:  Huntersville

Car year/make/model: 1969 Pontiac Firebird

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert