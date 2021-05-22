MY CLASSIC CAR: Chris Dockey's 1957 Chevy Bel Air

When and how did you acquire the car?

I found it in 2017 after my son died. I got it in 2018 from a Hot Rod Shop in Denver.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

The chassis, engine, bodywork and interior were handled by Little Joe’s Hot Rod Shop. Robert Goforth of Goforth Automotive rebuilt the steering, brakes, transmission. He did most of the mechanics. The engine is from a 1994 Chevy Impala. It’s a fuel injected 350. It has cold air return. It has a 4L60E automatic overdrive transmission.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

I had it built in honor of my son’s (Ben Dockey) passing. We were both avid car lovers. We actually had planned to build one at some point. I’ve won seven trophies with it.

My ‘57 Bel Air is named Sunday, after my son’s dog.

What excites you most about owning this car?

We do cruises and benefits to raise money for Shriners Hospitals and St. Jude’s. I’m not one to just go sit with it. I like to get out and drive it.