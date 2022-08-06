My Classic Car: Cheryl Bridges' 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang

When and how did

you acquire the car?

My husband got it for me 15 years ago as a surprise birthday present. He knew the family that previously owned it and bought it from them.

Tell us about your car (specs,

restoration work, unique items).

It’s a 260 V8 with automatic transmission. New gas tank. New radiator. Replaced most of the electrical. It has an Edelbrock intake manifold. We made it a four barrel to give it a little more juice. It was originally a two barrel. It has a Flowmaster 40 dual exhaust. We also put in two-cylinder brakes.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

That make and model has always been my favorite, and it’s my husband’s favorite car too.

What excites you most

about owning this car?

Just knowing I own what I consider to be the greatest American muscle car ever made and my boys will probably fight over it. (laugh)