 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
My Classic Car

My Classic Car: Cheryl Bridges' 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang

  • 0

When and how did

you acquire the car?

My husband got it for me 15 years ago as a surprise birthday present. He knew the family that previously owned it and bought it from them.

Tell us about your car (specs,

restoration work, unique items).

It’s a 260 V8 with automatic transmission. New gas tank. New radiator. Replaced most of the electrical. It has an Edelbrock intake manifold. We made it a four barrel to give it a little more juice. It was originally a two barrel. It has a Flowmaster 40 dual exhaust. We also put in two-cylinder brakes.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

That make and model has always been my favorite, and it’s my husband’s favorite car too.

People are also reading…

What excites you most

about owning this car?

Just knowing I own what I consider to be the greatest American muscle car ever made and my boys will probably fight over it. (laugh)

Bio Box

Name: Cheryl Bridges

Location: Statesville 

Car year/make/model: 1964 ½ Ford Mustang

More Information

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert