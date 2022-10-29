My Classic Car: Check out some of the entries at the Stony Point VFD Cruise-In

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department recently held its 15th annual Cruise-In and celebrated 65 years of service at the department. After being unable to hold the cruise-in due to COVID-19, there was a wonderful showcase of cars, trucks and motorcycles that were welcomed and filled the department’s parking lot.

The department expressed sincere gratitude and thanks to all the supporters that helped to make this event such a success; it was greatly appreciated

Plans are already in the works for the SPVFD to host the 16th annual Cruise-In in October 2023.