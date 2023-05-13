Editor's Note If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please contact Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

Q: When and how did you acquire the truck?

ELAINE HOCKING: I got it in 2009. My son and I saw it for sale in Denver.

Q: Is it a show car? If so, has it won any awards?

EH: No, but I take it to cruise-ins. It’s won a few awards.

Q: Why do you love the car?

EH: I get lots of thumbs-up when I’m driving it. People take pictures and compliment the truck all the time.

Q: Any interesting details you’d like to share?

EH: Everything in the truck is original steel.

Q: Do you have a fun story about the car?

EH: Restoring the truck was a family project that took two years. My husband made the planks for the wood bed, and my son, Gary, rebuilt the motor. I did the insulation and wet sanding and my other son, Jesse, did everything else. He really made the truck come together.

Q: What makes it unique?

EH: The paint color catches everyone’s eyes. I’ve never seen another color like that.