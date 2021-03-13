 Skip to main content
MY CLASSIC CAR: Calvin Upright's 1957 Ford Fairlane 500
MY CLASSIC CAR: Calvin Upright's 1957 Ford Fairlane 500

How did you acquire the car?

I bought it from an old buddy of mine 44 years ago.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).It has a 312 engine. Everything is original except the wheels and the radio. It has a 3-speed on the column manual transmission. I put the motor in it with the help of my sons, Roger and Richard. Ray Akers did the upholstery. Joe Montagine did the paint job. I’ve had it detailed by Tori Summers.

Do you have a fun/interesting story about the car?It’s the first car I went on a date with my wife in 43 years ago. It’s been to Iowa. I won a trophy for it in a Wilkes County car show. I used to take it down to Brickyard Road and burn the tires.

What excites you most about owning this car?I’ve just always liked the ’57 Fords.

Bio Box

Name: Calvin Lee Upright

Location: Statesville

Car year/make/model: 1957 Ford Fairlane 500

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, email bmeadows@Statesville.com.

