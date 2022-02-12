My Classic Car: Bucky Edmonds' 1971 Chevy Nova

When and how did you acquire the car? I bought it from Goodguys, which is a big car club, in 2014. I’ve been a member since 2012.

Tell us about your car

(specs, restoration work, unique items).I redone the whole car from 2014 to 2017. It has a ZZ4 crate motor, 350 horsepower. It has a 700-R4 automatic overdrive transmission. The interior is redone. It has front disc brakes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Do you have a fun/interesting

story about the car?It’s been to Myrtle Beach two or three times. It’s been to the mountains. It’s been to North Wilkesboro for the Prohibition Hot Rod and Moonshine Festival. It’s no show car. I drive it.

What excites you most

about owning this car?I’ve had six of them, the Novas. This was the best car to fix. For a ‘71 Nova it has a mint body.