My Classic Car: Bubba Bowman's 1940 Ford F-1

When and how did you acquire the truck?Four years ago I bought it out of a barn in Asheville. Me and my tax guy went up there together. I actually bought two. I went up there to look at a ’38 Ford. I bought them both. I didn’t even make it back home with the ’38, though. I sold it.

Tell us about your truck (specs, restoration work, unique items).The restoration took about three years. The truck has a small block 427 Ford engine. Mike Heintz did the work on the motor. It was the last motor he did before he passed away. The transmission and running works: Goforth Automotive. Paint and body work: Allen Walker. Interior: Davis Trim Shop.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the truck?I’ve made some awesome friends with this one, and special thanks to all who have helped me: Diversified Finishes, Heintz Brothers, Rodney’s Welding, Allen Walker, his wife and family.

What excites you most about owning this truck?It’s ALL Ford.