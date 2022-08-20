 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

My Classic Car: Bob Ragone's 1932 Ford Hi Boy Roadster

  • 0

Editor's Note

If you have or know of some one with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statsville.com.

When and how did you acquire the car? I got it last December. I saw the car on the internet. Found it in upstate Connecticut.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has a Chevy SB Crate 350 engine. It has a GM 700 R4 transmission with a Lokar shifter. It has a removable “bop top.” About the only thing it doesn’t have is seat belts.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

This car was built by Richard Childress’ Race Team and auctioned around 16 years ago to help build an addition to a hospital. Dale Earnhardt was my favorite driver so you know his ties to Childress.

What excites you most about owning this car?

I was working on something similar to this before I went into the service (Navy). It’s mostly nostalgia.

Bob Ragone

Location: Mooresville

Car year/make/model: 1932 Ford Hi Boy Roadster

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New council gets down to business

New council gets down to business

After the pomp and circumstance of swearing in the new city council in Statesville, it was time to get down to business for the old and new me…

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive asteroid set for closest approach to Earth since 1914

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert