My Classic Car: Bob Ragone's 1932 Ford Hi Boy Roadster

When and how did you acquire the car? I got it last December. I saw the car on the internet. Found it in upstate Connecticut.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has a Chevy SB Crate 350 engine. It has a GM 700 R4 transmission with a Lokar shifter. It has a removable “bop top.” About the only thing it doesn’t have is seat belts.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

This car was built by Richard Childress’ Race Team and auctioned around 16 years ago to help build an addition to a hospital. Dale Earnhardt was my favorite driver so you know his ties to Childress.

What excites you most about owning this car?

I was working on something similar to this before I went into the service (Navy). It’s mostly nostalgia.