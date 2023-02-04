alert top story My Classic Car Revisited My Classic Car: Blast from the past — vehicles from the 1940s Feb 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 7 Pat Ford sits on the front of his 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe. Record & Landmark file photos John Reynolds and his 1940 Willys-Overland pickup truck. Record & Landmark file photo David Templeton and his 1940 Ford Coupe. Record & Landmark file photo Chuck Nantz and his 1945 Ford Jeep at his home in Statesville. Record & Landmark file photo Roger Bowman and his 1949 Ford F1. Record & Landmark file photo Ronnie Massey and his 1948 Ford F1. Record & Landmark file photo James Coley and 1940 Chevy Coupe. Record & Landmark file photo Related to this story Most Popular Statesville insurance agent charged after investigation into reported sexual assault on a child A former candidate for Statesville City Council was arrested in connection with a reported sexual assault on a child. Dreams for future of Statesville Historical Collection soon to become a reality A parcel of land in Statesville, Lot 30 has seen its share of history over the years. In 1790, Patrick Hugley would sell you a half-pint of wh… Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 15-21 North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 15-21. 'Clean Slate for a Full Plate' looks to eat away at school lunch debt It’s common to hear a mother tell you to clean off your plate, but two Iredell County moms are looking to have a “Clean Slate for a Full Plate… Mooresville man arrested on drug charges following chase A Mooresville man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for erratic driving, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video The moment the Chinese spy balloon was shot down, ordered by President Biden Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. Video of Chinese spy satellite hovering over Billings Wednesday Video of Chinese spy satellite hovering over Billings Wednesday Pope urges peace on visit to South Sudan Pope urges peace on visit to South Sudan