My Classic Car: Bill Rogers' 1963 Chevy II Nova SS

When and how did you acquire the car?

I had an old yellow truck that I sold and then ran up on this car in Statesville in 2003 and bought it.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Tore the car apart in 2005 and built it back up. We rented an airport hangar to do the restoration. The “bowtie guys,” about a dozen us, worked on it. In 2011, I took it apart again. I just wasn’t happy with it yet. The engine is a 350. It has a 4-speed transmission and three two-barrel carburetors.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

I’m putting things on, taking them off, putting them on and taking them off. As I’m putting the grill back together I realized it didn’t have the chrome yet. So I took it off and the bumpers and sent them off to get the chrome.

What excites you most about owning this car?

I had one of these cars in high school. It wasn’t anywhere near this car, but that is my favorite thing about it.