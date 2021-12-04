 Skip to main content
My Classic Car: Art Bass' 1963 Ford Falcon
My Classic Car: Art Bass' 1963 Ford Falcon

When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought it about four years ago. I found it on Craigslist and went to the North Carolina mountains to get it.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has a 5-speed manual transmission. I took the 4-speed transmission out. It has a 170 engine, which was rebuilt. It’s a 6-cylinder. I had the rear end redone. It has dual exhaust, power brakes and a dual master cylinder. I put an alternator on it. Once you get it on the highway it runs smooth.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

My grandkids, they enjoy being in the convertible.

What excites you most about owning this car?

My first car was a 1960 Ford Falcon. When I saw this one I had to have it. ‘63 was the first year of the Falcon convertible. I just enjoy driving it. I get a lot of compliments when I drive it down the highway.

Name: Art Bass

Location: Statesville

Car year/make/model: 1963 Ford Falcon

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

