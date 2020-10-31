 Skip to main content
2020-10-31

MY CLASSIC CAR: Archie Guy's 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air
MY CLASSIC CAR: Archie Guy's 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air

When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought it from a dealer in Taylorsville.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Most of the car is original except for the interior, paint, and new chrome and trim.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

The gas gauge is original, and thinking I had enough gas to get home or to get to a gas station to get gas, I’ve run out of gas four times. Thank goodness for cellphones.

What excites you most about owning this car?

Getting waves and thumbs up when driving down the highway. I love the sound of my 327 cubic inch small block. I enjoy car shows and cruise-ins with friends.

Name: Archie Guy

Location: Statesville

Car year/make/model: 1955 Chevy Bel Air

