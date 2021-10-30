Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
- Updated
A Statesville man was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison on a firearms charge.
Search warrants from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigation on Loram Drive raise more questions than answers as investigators conti…
- Updated
Judging from the hundreds of children and their parents in Downtown Statesville, moving up trick-or-treat a day didn’t have a noticeable effec…
If you’re looking for plants for your home or business that you can’t find in just any store, The Southern Jungle is ready for you to walk thr…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 14-20. L…
With a heavy chance of train Thursday, several Halloween events have been rescheduled to today.
- Updated
Several local organizations and churches are planning Halloween- and fall-related events for the weekend.
- Updated
The bridge repairs on Interstate 40 have been completed, and both westbound lanes reopened Monday morning, the North Carolina Highway Patrol r…