My Classic Car Revisited My Classic Car another look: Check out some vehicles featured in the past Aug 27, 2022 Gary Johnson poses with his 1958 Corvette. Record & Landmark file photo Phyllis Moorefield is shown with her 1930 Chevrolet truck. Record & Landmark file photo Carl Childers stands beside his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air two-door sedan. Record & Landmark file photo Jim Healey poses for a photograph next to his 1940 Chevrolet Master 85. Record & Landmark file photo Jay Wilhelm stands with his 1959 DeSoto two-door Firesweep Seville. Record & Landmark file photo Barry Thomas poses by his 1965 Chevelle. Record & Landmark file photo Roger Bowman poses for a photo with his 1940 Ford Pro Street sedan. Record & Landmark file photo