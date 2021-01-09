 Skip to main content
MY CLASSIC CAR: Alvin Cape's 1977 Mercedes SL450
MY CLASSIC CAR: Alvin Cape's 1977 Mercedes SL450

When and how did you acquire the car?

I rescued it three years ago from under a tree in Newton.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

All original except the interior was reupholstered and the car was painted in 2020.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

Every time I passed by I would see the car and say I was going to buy it one day. After about seven years I stopped and made an offer.

What excites you most about owning this car?

It is very classy, powerful and fun to drive.

Name: Alvin Cape

Location: Statesville

Car year/make/model: 1977 Mercedes SL450

If you have a classic car or know of someone who does that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

