MY CLASSIC CAR: Alvin Cape's 1977 Mercedes SL450

When and how did you acquire the car?
I rescued it three years ago from under a tree in Newton.
Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).
All original except the interior was reupholstered and the car was painted in 2020.
Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?
Every time I passed by I would see the car and say I was going to buy it one day. After about seven years I stopped and made an offer.
What excites you most about owning this car?
It is very classy, powerful and fun to drive.