When and how did you acquire the car?I got it from a private owner in 2015. I sold a 1969 Camaro to buy this.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).It has a 350 engine and automatic transmission. It’s all original and fast from the factory.

What excites you most about owning this car?I love the way it drives and handles. It feels like a true muscle car.