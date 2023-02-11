It came originally with a 65HP engine. This has been replaced with a ZZ-383 Roller motor producing 450 HP. The frame was boxed and cross braced to handle the power. It has a Turbo Hydro 400 transmission feeding a 3:40 Posi rear end. It has Heidts coil over the front suspension with rack and pinion power steering. It also has A.C., power windows, power door locks and four-wheel disc brakes. The interior is Diamond plate, a machine turned aluminum dash with Bomber gauges. Ox Blood leather tuck and roll and diamond pleat interior with a 900-watt J.L. audio 5 channel stereo with sub that is Bluetooth and U.S.B ready. The pickup bed is new ash wood stained and sealed. The color is Hot Rod black. The wheels are American Standard, black powder coated as are the bumpers — chrome don’t get you home. The Diamond plate tool box is removable. A lot of people think the top is chopped (ala L.A). However, this is the original configuration. The point of the build was to restore it to original with the cleaned up look on the outside and bring the rest of the vehicle into the modern world. It has 3,500 miles since the build.