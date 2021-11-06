My Classic Car: Alan Speer's 1937 Ford Coupe

When and how did you acquire the car?I bought it out of Virginia in April of this year. I always liked that body style. I traded my 1966 Ford Fairlane for it. It was an even swap.
Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).It was rebuilt in the ‘90s. It’s heavily modified. It has a 460 big block, automatic transmission, power windows and power steering.
Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?The car’s name is Rachael. I always name any car I like after a woman. I traded Donna (the ’66 Fairlane) for Rachael.
What excites you most about owning this car?The 1960s were the Hot Rods. Anything pre-war was a Street Rod. Pre-war you think of Bonnie and Clyde and the gangster cars. I like the history of it.