 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
My Classic Car: Alan Speer's 1937 Ford Coupe
0 Comments
alert top story

My Classic Car: Alan Speer's 1937 Ford Coupe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When and how did you acquire the car?I bought it out of Virginia in April of this year. I always liked that body style. I traded my 1966 Ford Fairlane for it. It was an even swap.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).It was rebuilt in the ‘90s. It’s heavily modified. It has a 460 big block, automatic transmission, power windows and power steering.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?The car’s name is Rachael. I always name any car I like after a woman. I traded Donna (the ’66 Fairlane) for Rachael.

What excites you most about owning this car?The 1960s were the Hot Rods. Anything pre-war was a Street Rod. Pre-war you think of Bonnie and Clyde and the gangster cars. I like the history of it.

Bio Box

Name: Alan Speer

Location: Statesville

Car year/make/model: 1937 Ford Coupe

More Information

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert