My Classic Car: A look back at some vehicles from the 1930s

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Barry Auman poses with his 1937 Studebaker Dictator Coupe.
Barry Thomas stands beside his 1931 Ford Coupe.
Chas LeCourt is shown with his 1930 DeSoto Roadster.
Darrell Nantz poses with his 1930 Ford Model A.
David Templeton and his 1935 Ford pickup.
Ed Longino and his 1930 Ford Model A.
A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrests of two people and the seizure of 264 grams of methamphetamines, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
As Lt. Gary Simpson opened the back door of his patrol car, Abby eagerly jumped inside, ready to head off to work.
Deputies checking on the welfare of a Troutman man found him dead inside his home and the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff James, along with top officials from local law enforcement, held a news conference at Oakw…
A firearm was found in an unattended book bag at Statesville High School on Friday prompting a security alert.
A man being sought for the murder of his father was captured in Charlotte on Friday, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
A stop for a traffic violation resulted in the arrest of a Florida woman for possession of heroin.
Mitchell Community College congratulates the following students who made the full-time and part-time dean’s list for the fall semester 2022. T…
Twenty-five years ago:
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education and the Iredell County Board of Commissioners held a joint meeting on Tuesday afternoon wit…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.