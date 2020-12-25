 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MY CLASSIC CAR: A look at some of the vehicles at the Statesville Corvette Club's cruise-in, toy drive
0 comments
top story
MY CLASSIC CAR

MY CLASSIC CAR: A look at some of the vehicles at the Statesville Corvette Club's cruise-in, toy drive

A look at some of the vehicles at the Statesville Corvette Club's cruise-in, toy drive

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There were more classic vehicles than the iconic Chevrolet sports car at the Statesville Corvette Club's cruise-in and toy drive at Signal Hill Mall. Here are a few of those who came out to support Matthew 25 Ministries and to showcase their classic vehicles.

More Information

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured here, email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert