My Classic Car: 1955 Ford F100 Pickup
My Classic Car: 1955 Ford F100 Pickup

When and how did you acquire the car?

Wilson: Bought from father in June of 1987. Originally used by Bell South for a supervisor's truck, Wilson bought the truck off his father for $550, a price he picked because his father bought it for $500 in 1965. "He made a profit," Wilson said.

Tell us about your car (Specs, restoration work, unique items).

Wilson: A 10-year project and changeover. From a straight-six olive drab to 302 V8 with 351 heads and cam. Hurst shifter with C6 automatic transmission. Added power brakes, power steering.

Why do you love the car?

Wilson: Because it was my dad's and I'll give it away to my son and then to my grandson, Wilson.

1955 Ford F100 Pickup

Name: R.J Wilson

Age: 84

Location: Troutman

Truck: 1955 Ford F100 Pickup

Nickname: Pawaw's Pride

