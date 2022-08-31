 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Music, tours and more at Dove House celebration

  • 0
dove house.jpg

All are invited to join in an afternoon of fun to celebrate 20 years of the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, 2407 Simonton Road, Statesville.

Scheduled for Sept. 17, the event will begin at noon and continue until 3 p.m. and will feature an afternoon of music and entertainment by The Buffu’gees, street performers and dance groups.

Music and entertainment will kick off the special event with a welcome and brief program planned for 1:15 p.m. after which the entertainment will continue.

Tours of the Dove House, along with an historical video, will start at 2 p.m.

Food trucks will provide attendees an opportunity to purchase a meal.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert