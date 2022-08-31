Music, tours and more at Dove House celebration

All are invited to join in an afternoon of fun to celebrate 20 years of the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, 2407 Simonton Road, Statesville.

Scheduled for Sept. 17, the event will begin at noon and continue until 3 p.m. and will feature an afternoon of music and entertainment by The Buffu’gees, street performers and dance groups.

Music and entertainment will kick off the special event with a welcome and brief program planned for 1:15 p.m. after which the entertainment will continue.

Tours of the Dove House, along with an historical video, will start at 2 p.m.

Food trucks will provide attendees an opportunity to purchase a meal.