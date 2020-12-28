Multi-church food giveaway 'just trying to meet a need'

“It was important to me to give the gift card,” Davis said. “I’ve been to a food pantry before and I know a person has to swallow their pride before they can go. So, people can maintain their dignity and they can buy want they want to buy.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each of the church leaders present talked about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the community. They have worked to comfort people as family members were lost or sickened and as jobs were lost and people were restricted in their movements. As of Dec. 23, Iredell County had 8,581 active cases of coronavirus and 103 people had died from the virus.

The church leaders on hand Saturday understood the impact of the pandemic on the local community.

“Today means love,” Bethlehem Holiness Church Bishop Wilford Walls said. “He says give and it shall be given unto you. If you give without looking for a return it will come back to you. A lot of time people give because they want something back, but if you give because you care, that is your return.”

Walls said he hoped this kind of giving would be something that could be done on a regular basis as “people are in need every day.” He has worked to help his community throughout this – and pointed out that different people have different needs.