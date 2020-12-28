Multi-church food giveaway 'just trying to meet a need'

The air was cold, but hearts were warm as a group of churches reached out to members of the community on Saturday morning.
It was literally freezing, with ice sitting in the parking lot of Signal Hill Mall, as a group bundled up, put on their masks and face shields and prepared for a no-contact food giveaway. A group of churches hosted the drive-thru food giveaways in the lot behind the mall and at Shiloh AME Zion Church on Salisbury Road in Statesville.
About 100 volunteers of all ages were expected to participate in the event before the day ended – and 600 families would be served. The event was a collaboration between Shiloh, as part of its Hurt and Hunger Initiative, and Bethlehem Holiness Church, Greater Praise Ministries, Elmwood AME Zion Church and Mount Pleasant AME Zion Church.
The Rev. J. Ruth Davis, pastor of both Shiloh and Elmwood, said the group wanted to do the event before the new year begins. It seemed like perfect timing.
The intent was simple.
“We can be a blessing in the rest of our community to address the impact the pandemic has had on hunger,” Davis said. “We’re just trying to meet a need.”
The group gave away large boxes filled with spaghetti sauce, canned goods, pasta, dried beans, sugar, soup and other staples. In addition, the group gave out $25 gift cards to Food Lion.
“It was important to me to give the gift card,” Davis said. “I’ve been to a food pantry before and I know a person has to swallow their pride before they can go. So, people can maintain their dignity and they can buy want they want to buy.”
Each of the church leaders present talked about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the community. They have worked to comfort people as family members were lost or sickened and as jobs were lost and people were restricted in their movements. As of Dec. 23, Iredell County had 8,581 active cases of coronavirus and 103 people had died from the virus.
The church leaders on hand Saturday understood the impact of the pandemic on the local community.
“Today means love,” Bethlehem Holiness Church Bishop Wilford Walls said. “He says give and it shall be given unto you. If you give without looking for a return it will come back to you. A lot of time people give because they want something back, but if you give because you care, that is your return.”
Walls said he hoped this kind of giving would be something that could be done on a regular basis as “people are in need every day.” He has worked to help his community throughout this – and pointed out that different people have different needs.
“Some people just need you to talk,” he said. “Some people don’t have anybody to talk to. Some people don’t have anywhere to stay. Some people don’t have any food. It’s such a wide area of lack. We just meet this need and continue to pray for that person that receives it.”
Greater Praise Ministry’s Keisha Carr agreed.
She said that this is the first time her group has been involved in this event, but that the multi-church nature of it showed how important working together is. Like the others, she spoke of need and how thankful she was to be a part of helping fill that.
It was the theme of the day. Those working to give out the food spoke messages of encouragement as cars came through the line. They also did their part to protect the group by standing back a safe distance, wearing their masks and having no contact with those coming through the line. They either put the box in the trunk or quickly opened a back door, put it in the vehicle and stepped away.
And they didn’t seem fazed at all by the freezing temperatures as Statesville saw one of its coldest days of the year. Instead, they were thankful for the chance to give back, to be a part of the healing side of dealing with the pandemic and the ways it has changed the world for so many people here in Iredell County.
“I think it’s such a blessing just to be able to be a part of being able to give back to the community, especially in a time of need during this pandemic,” Carr said. “… I think it shows a lot when churches can come together and work together as one.”