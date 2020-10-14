Multi-church, anti-racism small groups begin meeting online

Those interested should pick one of the online groups below and register for it according to the respective listing:

Level 1: Discussion on Race and the Gospel — This will be a five-week discussion that follows the video teaching of Bryan Loritts and Matt Chandler, who use Paul’s words in Ephesians to address race, racism, and injustice and to look for an answer to these problems in the American church. It will be led by Leigh Ehlers of Higher Purpose Church and Drew Fitzpatrick of First Presbyterian Church and will be held Tuesdays, Oct. 20 through Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. Text “GroupA” to 704-727-4454 to sign up for or ask questions about this group.

Level 1: Discussion on “Oneness Embraced” — This group will be a discussion on video teachings from “Oneness Embraced,” in which Dr. Tony Evans talks about how black/white relations in the culture at large and in the church in particular continue to be a stain on America’s respectable reputation, while he also seeks to promote a biblical understanding of the kingdom foundation of oneness. It will be led by Dr. Tamikia Greene of Faith United Methodist Church and will be held Mondays, Oct. 19 through Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. Text “GroupD” to 704-727-4454 to sign up for or ask questions about this group.