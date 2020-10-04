Mule-in-the-well rescue would be a different story today

You already knew that there was a larger mule population in Iredell County in the old days than there is now. Also, you likely suspected that more houses are connected to city water departments or water cooperatives now than in days of yore; many people used to get their water from wells. Perhaps you can see where this is going.
In August of 1925 a situation developed on Dr. F.L. Sharpe’s farm on the Winston-Salem highway, five miles out from Statesville. The situation was the extrication of a mule from an abandoned well. If you are a dedicated reader, you know I have written about similar situations in these columns before.
The mule in question, whose name was never given, was the property of a fellow named Quince Martin, a tenant on Dr. Sharpe’s farm.
The well, according to “New Mule Yarn from North Iredell,” printed in The Landmark, was “possibly 30 feet deep,” and the mule had been well entrapped for 24 hours.
The well was in a pasture where it [the mule] had been grazing. The Landmark speculated the mule had “stepped back into the well” which, before becoming the overnight home to the mule, had been covered with boards. The boards, apparently, were not mule-proof.
The newspaper further speculated that the mule had slid down the well backwards to the bottom of the earthen cavity, where it then reposed on its posterior, or as the newspaper politely wrote, “occupying a sitting position.” The mule, in all probability, wondered at the sudden change in scenery from a bucolic pasture to close, earthen walls.
Anyway, the mule, having no other appointments, spent the night in the well, pondering whatever it is that mules ponder.
The next morning, Mr. Martin or perhaps Dr. Sharpe, noticed the mule’s absence and set out to locate the missing quadruped. Well, the last place Dr. Sharpe or Mr. Martin looked was the well, and that is where the un-named mule was, looking up at the doctor or the tenant from some distance. He [the mule] was probably more than a little muddied and also probably hungry.
The physician or the tenant, or both, began planning to restore the mule to the surface and a rope and tackle were procured. The Landmark, knowing its rural readers would be following the story closely, went on to report “(T)he mule quietly submitted to being drawn to the surface.”
Like it had a choice.
This tale ended happily, as all animal stories should: “It was almost miraculous,” stated The Landmark, “that the animal was not scratched or injured from the fall into the well, or while being extricated by the use of the rope and tackle.”
We, 95 years later, are left with the assurance the mule “was given some water and oats and was able to walk to the house about a mile from the scene of his confinement.”
That seems to be that, but questions remain, besides finding out the name of the mule and its age, its political affiliation and the names of the mule’s parents.
Was Dr. Sharpe, the landowner, or Mr. Martin, the mule owner, liable for any physical harm to or for mental anguish the beast may have suffered? Did the animal show any signs of claustrophobia or PTSD from its experience? Did the local veterinary association or the SPCA investigate? And what about those boards? Did they have a warranty, written or implied? Was it the doctor’s responsibility to have replaced them at some time?
Conspiracy theorists might take this a step further: Did the mule itself plan all this in an attempt to collect money from an insurance injury settlement?
Furthermore, was the mule expected to work after its release from the cistern, or was it given some time off to recover its sensibilities? Inquiring minds and mule rights activists want to know.
Was the well subsequently filled in or re-boarded? Was a tractor, a gang of men or a team of mules used to pull the mule to freedom?
It goes without saying that had this all happened today rather than in 1925 — almost a century ago — the mule’s extrication from the well would have been featured on the evening TV news. Most likely, area farmers would have been asked for their opinions as to the safety procedures in effect on the Sharpe farm. Rescue squad members would have been interviewed. OSHA investigators would have crawled over the site, measuring the well’s diameter to see if it was up to standards. Animals’ rights attorneys, if there were such in 1925, would have flocked to the scene, as would counsel to represent Dr. Sharpe, the landowner.
At the very least, we would have been treated to views of the mule’s removal from the point of view of a helicopter or a drone on TV that evening.
All of this concluding with a happy ending: “All’s well that ends [out of a] well.”
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
