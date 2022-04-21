Mt. Ulla man killed in single-vehicle crash Wednesday

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. when a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe crossed the centerline and ran off the road to the left, the highway patrol reported. Rose, the lone occupant, overcorrected and ran off the road to the right, the patrol reported. The Tahoe continued traveling northeast on the right shoulder and the crossed back over the centerline, authorities said. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle overturned, coming to rest off the right shoulder, reports indicate.