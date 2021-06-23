 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MPD: Man being sought for assault, kidnapping
0 Comments

MPD: Man being sought for assault, kidnapping

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Mooresville Police Department is searching for a man who assaulted a 12-year-old boy, causing serious injuries.

Donnie Lee Cherry is wanted on two counts each of first-degree kidnapping, interfere with emergency communications and assault inflicting serious bodily injury, three counts of communicating threats and one count each of second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

The MPD, in a news release, said that on May 27 Cherry assaulted and held three people against their will at a residence on Lee Street. One of those assaulted was a 12-year-old boy, who received serious injuries, police said.

BOLO Cherry.png

Cherry
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire closes major Arizona interstate highway

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert