MPD: Man being sought for assault, kidnapping

The Mooresville Police Department is searching for a man who assaulted a 12-year-old boy, causing serious injuries.

Donnie Lee Cherry is wanted on two counts each of first-degree kidnapping, interfere with emergency communications and assault inflicting serious bodily injury, three counts of communicating threats and one count each of second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

The MPD, in a news release, said that on May 27 Cherry assaulted and held three people against their will at a residence on Lee Street. One of those assaulted was a 12-year-old boy, who received serious injuries, police said.