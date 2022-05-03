Mount Mourne Cub Scouts take home medals in Olympics competition

Cub Scout Pack 173 in Mount Mourne recently held its annual Cub Scout Olympics at Fair View United Methodist Church.

The Cub Scouts participated by age groups in eight events: softball throw, broomstick (javelin) throw, push-ups, sit-ups, 50-yard dash, running long jump, standing long jump and football kick. Ribbons were given for first, second and third place in each event for each age group.

Overall gold medal winners were Lucy Coyle, Kaitlyn MacPeek and Riley Earley. The silver winners were August Ruyle, Evan Ruyle Logan Hartis and Rhett Church, and the bronze winners were Norah McClelland and Mason Earley.

The gold medal winners will advance to compete against those from the other Cub Scout packs throughout Iredell County at the Gemstone District (Iredell County) Cub Scout Olympics on May 21.

Pack 173 is sponsored by Fair View United Methodist Church. The Cubmaster is John McClelland.