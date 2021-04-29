Mother of infant left in car for several hours charged with manslaughter

The mother of a 5-month-old baby who died after being left in a car for several hours Sunday is facing a manslaughter charge.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said Detective John Adams obtained the warrant based on evidence gathered at the scene as well as the autopsy on the baby. The autopsy, conducted earlier this week, points to environmental hyperthermia, Campbell said. That is consistent with the statements Moore gave authorities, he said. She made statements that the baby was left in a car seat, inside a car, for several hours.